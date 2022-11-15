The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Mohit Kaushal Sells 15,994 Shares

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) Director Mohit Kaushal sold 15,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $34,067.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,387.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohit Kaushal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Mohit Kaushal sold 4,798 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $23,798.08.

TOI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.04. 278,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,181. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.71. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Oncology Institute from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,383,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 771,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 89.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 395,977 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.0% in the first quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 31.0% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 240,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 56,896 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

