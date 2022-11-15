The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,900,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,081 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $337,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,239. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.07. 145,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,688. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.03.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

