The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Raised by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.24. The company had a trading volume of 67,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.20. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

