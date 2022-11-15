The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $1,234,524.28 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.37. 534,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,160. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $78.51.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.