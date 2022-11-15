The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.1 %

TTD opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,388.00, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Trade Desk

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

