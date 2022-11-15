ThetaDrop (TDROP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.98 Million

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $49.98 million and approximately $91,215.21 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.56 or 0.00585374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,185.78 or 0.30491184 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ThetaDrop Token Profile

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ThetaDrop is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThetaDrop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThetaDrop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThetaDrop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

