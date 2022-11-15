Thomas Story & Son LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.5 %

Walt Disney Profile

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 520,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.12. The firm has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

