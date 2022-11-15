Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.80

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CSFB reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.65.

TWM stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.22. 288,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,792. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.71. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

