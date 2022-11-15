Toncoin Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.37 billion and approximately $7.01 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00009953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.66637126 USD and is up 4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $9,352,239.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

