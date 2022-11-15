Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 141,982 shares.The stock last traded at $4.89 and had previously closed at $4.61.

CURV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Torrid Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Torrid in the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Torrid by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Torrid by 936.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 137,740 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Torrid by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

