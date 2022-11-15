Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Trading Down 2.3%

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 13,037,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 44,327,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Tower Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Tower Resources Company Profile

Tower Resources Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

