Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.35% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 26,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,226. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $136.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
