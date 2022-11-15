Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. 26,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,226. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $136.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.1% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 113,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 951,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 40.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 46.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

