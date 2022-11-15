Traders Purchase High Volume of Exela Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 13,787 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical volume of 5,750 call options.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 502.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 35,419,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847,282 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 289.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 12,013,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,135 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

