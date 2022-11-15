Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 44,226 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 196% compared to the typical volume of 14,951 call options.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

CZR traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 102,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $3,641,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

