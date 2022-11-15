TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.32. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of TransGlobe Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TransGlobe Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.