TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.
TransUnion Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TRU stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
