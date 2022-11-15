TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

