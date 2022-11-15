Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 171,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 309,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 8.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.39 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeddiah Kurt Richardson Richardson acquired 562,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,639.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,671,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$904,680.81.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

