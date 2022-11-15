Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Up 11.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.80. 148,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,126,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,966,000 after buying an additional 1,967,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after buying an additional 345,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,873,000 after purchasing an additional 233,036 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.