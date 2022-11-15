Truefg LLC Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Truefg LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,889,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 1,194,992 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after buying an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,976,000 after buying an additional 175,556 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,748,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after buying an additional 156,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. 46,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,358. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

