Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

ROST stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

