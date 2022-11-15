Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $109.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

