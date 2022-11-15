Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 41.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 119,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.14. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Stories

