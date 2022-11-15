Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 258 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.94. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $69.51 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

