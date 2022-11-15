Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 276 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in American International Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

