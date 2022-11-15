Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Shares of ILMN opened at $234.57 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

