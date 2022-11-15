Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 56,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.53 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.50.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

