Trust Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Match Group by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Match Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,568,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Match Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,744,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,433,000 after purchasing an additional 844,894 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 147.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $149.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

