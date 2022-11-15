Trust Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

DLTR opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.41 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

