Trust Asset Management LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in HP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

