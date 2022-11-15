Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 111 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.63.

NYSE TEL opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

