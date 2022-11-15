Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,347,350 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

