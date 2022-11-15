Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $330.68 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.78 and its 200-day moving average is $316.68.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.