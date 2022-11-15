TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.47. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,991,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after acquiring an additional 533,142 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,608,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,608.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 319,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 584,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 218,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

