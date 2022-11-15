Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from 22.10 to 22.55 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $780.63 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

