TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 10.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares rose 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 87,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,424,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $623.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in TuSimple by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,027 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TuSimple by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,684,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

