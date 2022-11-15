TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 10.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) shares rose 10.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 87,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,424,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSP. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of TuSimple from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TuSimple from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $623.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in TuSimple by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,027 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TuSimple by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,884 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TuSimple by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,684,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Stories

