Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.00

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 81116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,691.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,486 shares of company stock worth $831,434. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,294,000 after buying an additional 409,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after purchasing an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

