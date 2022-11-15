Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,818,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 374.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.