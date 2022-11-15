Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.
TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.