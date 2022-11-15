Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,669,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 511,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1,205.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after buying an additional 380,483 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,051,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6,002.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 264,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 260,461 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. 433,640 shares of the stock were exchanged. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59.

