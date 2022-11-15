Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 131,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Cummins by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

Cummins stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,623. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $252.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,036.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,688. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

