Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. Nucor comprises 1.1% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.58. 30,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.76 and its 200 day moving average is $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.48. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

