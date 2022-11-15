Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 51,506 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 59,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

