Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $201.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

