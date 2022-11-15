Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 431.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $51.39.

