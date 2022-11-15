Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,806 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.8% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 95,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.57) to GBX 5,450 ($64.04) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($48.18) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.39) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.6 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 131,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,007. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

