Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 195,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000. iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,828,000.

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEIH remained flat at $34.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42.

