Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Raymond James downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,328. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

