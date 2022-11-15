Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 2.3% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $69,399,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16,645.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 162,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,883,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 891.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 158,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.6 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $11.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

