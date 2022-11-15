United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $960,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.46. 96,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,384. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

