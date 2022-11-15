United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 2.8%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.97. 72,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,707,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $215,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $420,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,929,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

